Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Records 1.18 million Shares Traded, Reaches $62.61 High

After finishing at $62.18 in the prior trading day, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $62.04, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181224 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.57B and an Enterprise Value of 9.70B. As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $67.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FBIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.07, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11B, an estimated decrease of -44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -44.20% over than the figure of -$44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.72B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.