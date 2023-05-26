Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.63, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $33.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12392980 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 139,597 led to the insider holds 17,800 shares of the business.

Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares of FCX for $504,117 on Mar 01. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 32,333 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Currault Douglas N. II, who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,018,832 and left with 136,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 50.48B and an Enterprise Value of 53.26B. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FCX traded 12.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.3M with a Short Ratio of 21.51M, compared to 17.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, FCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 33.30% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.03B to a low estimate of $5.69B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.78B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.