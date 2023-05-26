Genesco Inc. (GCO) Records -32.18% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) was $20.19 for the day, down -32.18% from the previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727038 shares were traded. GCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Bilunas Matthew M bought 510 shares for $49.01 per share. The transaction valued at 24,995 led to the insider holds 510 shares of the business.

Bojanowski Carolyn bought 510 shares of GCO for $24,995 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 510 shares after completing the transaction at $49.01 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, GEORGE THOMAS, who serves as the Sr VP-Finance and CFO of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $45.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,718 and bolstered with 29,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCO now has a Market Capitalization of 253.65M and an Enterprise Value of 786.90M. As of this moment, Genesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCO has reached a high of $66.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.88.

Shares Statistics:

GCO traded an average of 197.62K shares per day over the past three months and 267.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.77M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GCO as of May 14, 2023 were 599.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 486.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.04 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $482M to a low estimate of $474.01M. As of the current estimate, Genesco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $520.75M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.69M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $541.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.