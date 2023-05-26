Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) expected to report EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) closed at $53.07 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $53.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818646 shares were traded. GMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Globus Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Lemaitre Dan sold 43,450 shares for $56.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,475,977 led to the insider holds 10,800 shares of the business.

Pfeil Keith W sold 29,167 shares of GMED for $2,262,426 on Feb 02. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $77.57 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Huller Kelly, who serves as the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 562,501 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMED now has a Market Capitalization of 5.86B and an Enterprise Value of 5.36B. As of this moment, Globus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMED has reached a high of $80.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMED has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 100.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.58M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GMED as of May 14, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 5.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.67% and a Short% of Float of 9.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $278.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $288.83M to a low estimate of $276M. As of the current estimate, Globus Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $263.65M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.48M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.