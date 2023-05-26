GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.97 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.96 in the prior trading day, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) closed at $0.97, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653249 shares were traded. GLDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9400.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GoldMining Inc. bought 18,000 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 287,446 led to the insider holds 9,848,552 shares of the business.

GoldMining Inc. bought 3,000 shares of GLDG for $44,395 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 9,830,552 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, GoldMining Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $13.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,354 and bolstered with 9,827,552 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDG now has a Market Capitalization of 179.58M and an Enterprise Value of 178.97M.

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDG has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0548.

The stock has traded on average 635.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.17M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.84M on Mar 30, 2023.