GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock Price Peaks at $4.1250 During Trading

The closing price of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) was $3.93 for the day, down -4.61% from the previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221617 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Saltman Eve T. sold 4,272 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 16,874 led to the insider holds 226,028 shares of the business.

Jahnke Dean sold 13,691 shares of GPRO for $52,813 on May 12. The SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE now owns 307,230 shares after completing the transaction at $3.86 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lafrades Charles, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 22,105 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 87,211 and left with 119,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 605.11M and an Enterprise Value of 421.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 106.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2464.

Shares Statistics:

GPRO traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 5.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.9M to a low estimate of $220.32M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.69M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.16M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.