Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock Closes down -3.32% on Thursday Trading

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) closed the day trading at $29.11 down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $30.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638671 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 79,852 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,395,560 led to the insider holds 31,779 shares of the business.

Thompson Luke D sold 1,331 shares of GO for $39,332 on May 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 21,790 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On May 15, another insider, Herman Thomas F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $30.35 each. As a result, the insider received 60,700 and left with 27,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GO traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GO traded about 808.37k shares per day. A total of 97.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 9.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $974.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $979M to a low estimate of $970.1M. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $897.66M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.79M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $990M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.