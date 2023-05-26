Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Shares Decline by -4.78% to Close at $22.91

As of close of business last night, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.91, down -4.78% from its previous closing price of $24.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7684875 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HASI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 241,000 led to the insider holds 158,164 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of HASI for $73,080 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,925 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Pangburn Marc T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,360 and bolstered with 48,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B. As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HASI traded 755.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of May 14, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 9.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, HASI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

