HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Decline by -0.92% to Close at $64.38

As of close of business last night, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock clocked out at $64.38, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $64.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2120665 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HDB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 114.52B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HDB traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 19.00, HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.11B and the low estimate is $17.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.