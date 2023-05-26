High and low EPS estimates for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)’s current quarter

The price of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) closed at $18.50 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $18.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3988825 shares were traded. MFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFC now has a Market Capitalization of 35.06B and an Enterprise Value of 34.96B. As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFC traded on average about 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.84B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.8M with a Short Ratio of 16.80M, compared to 16.17M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFC is 1.09, which was 1.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74. The current Payout Ratio is 47.70% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55B, up 330.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.03B and the low estimate is $52.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.