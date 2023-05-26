High and low EPS estimates for Sony Group Corporation (SONY)’s current quarter

The price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) closed at $95.04 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $94.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614515 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONY now has a Market Capitalization of 118.35B and an Enterprise Value of 135.16B. As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $99.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONY traded on average about 821.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 819.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Shares short for SONY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.68M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.53, which was 75.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.43 and $5.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.52 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.38B to a low estimate of $20.86B. As of the current estimate, Sony Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.45B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.74B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.68B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.35B and the low estimate is $80.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.