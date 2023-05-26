High and low EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s current quarter

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $101.02 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $101.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1834035 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Billings Craig Scott sold 10,901 shares for $103.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,637 led to the insider holds 255,781 shares of the business.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE sold 4,000 shares of WYNN for $432,320 on Feb 22. The CFO now owns 65,970 shares after completing the transaction at $108.08 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Whittemore Ellen F, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 10,383 shares for $109.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,136,731 and left with 71,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.99B and an Enterprise Value of 22.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of May 14, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 7.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WYNN is 1.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $908.83M, an estimated increase of 66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 73.20% over than the figure of $66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 63.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.