Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Rise 2.25% in Day Trading, Closes at $139.93

The price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at $139.93 in the last session, up 2.25% from day before closing price of $136.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298065 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when STEENLAND DOUGLAS M bought 695 shares for $143.73 per share. The transaction valued at 99,889 led to the insider holds 26,194 shares of the business.

Silcock Christopher W sold 90 shares of HLT for $12,425 on Mar 16. The See Remarks now owns 64,434 shares after completing the transaction at $138.05 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Campbell Kristin Ann, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 32,863 shares for $150.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,959,947 and left with 221,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLT now has a Market Capitalization of 38.52B and an Enterprise Value of 47.19B. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $152.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLT traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 266.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 3.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $6.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.72B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.77B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.99B and the low estimate is $9.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.