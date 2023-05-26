How is L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: LHX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at $176.39 down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $182.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568090 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LHX now has a Market Capitalization of 35.48B and an Enterprise Value of 44.70B. As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $255.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LHX has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 190.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LHX is 4.56, from 4.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 92.60% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $12.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.29. EPS for the following year is $13.27, with 17 analysts recommending between $14.1 and $12.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.46B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.37B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.06B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.32B and the low estimate is $18.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.