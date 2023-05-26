Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs HWM

After finishing at $43.24 in the prior trading day, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed at $43.26, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2329313 shares were traded. HWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.90.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HWM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares for $43.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,576 led to the insider holds 286,751 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 4,627 shares of HWM for $195,078 on Feb 23. The Vice President and Controller now owns 20,542 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Giacobbe Ken, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,298,435 and left with 382,379 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWM now has a Market Capitalization of 18.11B and an Enterprise Value of 21.72B. As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $45.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.01.

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 412.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of May 14, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 4.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

In the trailing 12 months, HWM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.99.

12 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.66B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.12B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.