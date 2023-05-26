I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

As of close of business last night, Autoliv Inc.’s stock clocked out at $81.69, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $81.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011709 shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Carlson Jan sold 2,614 shares for $88.98 per share. The transaction valued at 232,594 led to the insider holds 77,493 shares of the business.

Westin Fredrik sold 1,505 shares of ALV for $146,662 on Mar 06. The See Remarks now owns 4,142 shares after completing the transaction at $97.45 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Bratt Mikael, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 1,154 shares for $90.17 each. As a result, the insider received 104,056 and left with 13,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALV now has a Market Capitalization of 7.29B and an Enterprise Value of 8.93B. As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $97.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALV traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 811.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.72M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, ALV has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.76 and $6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.5. EPS for the following year is $9.4, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.72B and the low estimate is $10.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.