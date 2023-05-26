I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

As of close of business last night, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.73, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $16.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6974351 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 224,847 led to the insider holds 379,285 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HST now has a Market Capitalization of 12.31B and an Enterprise Value of 16.53B. As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HST traded 7.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 713.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.78M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.13% stake in the company. Shares short for HST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 33.04M with a Short Ratio of 29.94M, compared to 34.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, HST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $5.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.