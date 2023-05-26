In the case of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI), what’s next?

After finishing at $11.77 in the prior trading day, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) closed at $11.68, down -0.76%. On the day, 783102 shares were traded. TGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Keating Neal J bought 10,000 shares for $10.93 per share. The transaction valued at 109,300 led to the insider holds 29,933 shares of the business.

Crowley Daniel J bought 6,018 shares of TGI for $66,258 on Mar 13. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 694,959 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Crowley Daniel J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 3,982 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,917 and bolstered with 688,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGI now has a Market Capitalization of 770.31M and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.48M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 7.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.46% and a Short% of Float of 14.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $320.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, Triumph Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $349.38M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.57M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.