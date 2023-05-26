In What Direction Will Elme Communities’s (NYSE:ELME) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $15.09 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $15.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538580 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $24.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELME traded on average about 605.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 732.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ELME is 0.72, which was 0.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.58M to a low estimate of $56.7M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.15M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.44M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.7M and the low estimate is $237.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.