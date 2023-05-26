In What Direction Will The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) closed at $68.65 in the last session, down -1.56% from day before closing price of $69.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2190031 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares for $70.25 per share. The transaction valued at 23,604 led to the insider holds 3,172 shares of the business.

Bennett Jonathan R sold 21 shares of HIG for $1,466 on May 05. The EVP now owns 25,643 shares after completing the transaction at $69.81 per share. On May 02, another insider, Bennett Jonathan R, who serves as the EVP of the company, bought 10 shares for $68.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 690 and bolstered with 25,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIG now has a Market Capitalization of 22.18B and an Enterprise Value of 26.64B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIG traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIG is 1.70, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $9.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.09B to a low estimate of $6B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.13B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.06B and the low estimate is $25.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.