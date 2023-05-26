Intel Corporation (INTC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $27.40 in the last session, down -5.52% from day before closing price of $29.00. On the day, 77849719 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 249,324 led to the insider holds 138,265 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares of INTC for $249,081 on Feb 23. The CEO now owns 18,700 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who serves as the EVP & GM, CCG of the company, sold 695 shares for $26.57 each. As a result, the insider received 18,465 and left with 181,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 129.55B and an Enterprise Value of 143.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $44.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTC traded on average about 42.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.12B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of May 14, 2023 were 67.74M with a Short Ratio of 67.74M, compared to 69.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INTC is 0.50, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 74.83% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 33 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.24B to a low estimate of $11.99B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.32B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.22B, a decrease of -13.30% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.65B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.22B and the low estimate is $50.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.