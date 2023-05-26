International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Decline -2.58% in Day Trading, Closes at $78.26

The price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) closed at $78.26 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $80.33. On the day, 2646238 shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 1,972 shares for $86.35 per share. The transaction valued at 170,282 led to the insider holds 9,093 shares of the business.

Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares of IFF for $1,250,000 on Aug 11. The EVP, Operations now owns 17,237 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 629 shares for $132.59 each. As a result, the insider received 83,399 and left with 8,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFF now has a Market Capitalization of 22.13B and an Enterprise Value of 33.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -90.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $135.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IFF traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.38M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IFF is 3.24, which was 3.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.38 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.19B and the low estimate is $12.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.