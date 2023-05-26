Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) closed at $9.83 in the last session, down -2.87% from day before closing price of $10.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446483 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVR now has a Market Capitalization of 447.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IVR traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 740.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 11.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IVR is 1.60, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 25.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.39M to a low estimate of $65.39M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.55M, an estimated increase of 46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.43M, an increase of 35.60% less than the figure of $46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.51M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $254.06M and the low estimate is $254.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.