Invest in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $39.09 down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $39.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27411989 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comcast Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of CMCSA for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 172.46B and an Enterprise Value of 262.46B. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCSA has traded an average of 18.34M shares per day and 17.49M over the past ten days. A total of 4.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.12B. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 40.54M with a Short Ratio of 40.17M, compared to 36.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.16, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.26B to a low estimate of $29.42B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.02B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.9B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.31B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.43B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.58B and the low estimate is $120.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.