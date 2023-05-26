Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) closed the day trading at $0.41 down -6.37% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0279 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747371 shares were traded. APTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Rice William G. bought 10,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,834 led to the insider holds 363,252 shares of the business.

Payne Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of APTO for $6,775 on Sep 19. The SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Rice William G., who serves as the Chair, President & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,681 and bolstered with 353,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTO now has a Market Capitalization of 46.16M and an Enterprise Value of 502.17k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTO has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6210.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTO traded about 200.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTO traded about 392.85k shares per day. A total of 92.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.02M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APTO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 182.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 262.23k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.74.