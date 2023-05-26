Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed the day trading at $9.72 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $9.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508075 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Hipsher Bryan T. bought 4,000 shares for $9.88 per share. The transaction valued at 39,525 led to the insider holds 29,000 shares of the business.

FOLEY WILLIAM P II sold 1,290,994 shares of DNB for $13,839,456 on May 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares after completing the transaction at $10.72 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Jabbour Anthony M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 116,250 shares for $10.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,248,839 and bolstered with 475,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.81B and an Enterprise Value of 8.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNB traded about 2.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNB traded about 2.36M shares per day. A total of 429.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.77M, compared to 10.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

DNB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $547.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $552M to a low estimate of $542.95M. As of the current estimate, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $537.3M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $573.57M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $583.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.