INZY (Inozyme Pharma Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) closed at $6.00 down -4.00% from its previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519360 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 228,702 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,429,388 led to the insider holds 3,661,518 shares of the business.

Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 219,230 shares of INZY for $1,420,610 on May 11. The Director now owns 3,432,816 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Hopfner Robert Lorne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 344,592 shares for $4.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,563,724 and bolstered with 3,213,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INZY now has a Market Capitalization of 281.85M and an Enterprise Value of 160.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INZY has traded an average of 808.24K shares per day and 576.48k over the past ten days. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of May 14, 2023 were 606.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Incyte Corporation different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.66, with high estimates of $42.66 and low estimates of $6.00.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.