Is Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) closed at $10.55 down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1839672 shares were traded. DX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COLLIGAN ROBERT S bought 8,000 shares for $12.16 per share. The transaction valued at 97,280 led to the insider holds 40,416 shares of the business.

BOSTON BYRON L bought 2,500 shares of DX for $29,025 on Oct 26. The CEO and Co-CIO now owns 402,634 shares after completing the transaction at $11.61 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, BOSTON BYRON L, who serves as the CEO and Co-CIO of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $10.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,998 and bolstered with 400,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DX now has a Market Capitalization of 599.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $17.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DX has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 53.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.45M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of May 14, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DX is 1.56, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.56. The current Payout Ratio is 49.63% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.1M to a low estimate of $12.6M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.07M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.4M, a decrease of -22.60% less than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.08M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.23M and the low estimate is $42.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.