Is Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) closed at $83.54 down -4.51% from its previous closing price of $87.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12170254 shares were traded. MDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medtronic plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 180.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Medtronic plc bought 6,835 shares for $9.28 per share. The transaction valued at 63,436 led to the insider holds 4,999,423 shares of the business.

Salmon Sean sold 16,631 shares of MDT for $1,338,736 on Dec 13. The EVP & President Cardiovascular now owns 36,088 shares after completing the transaction at $80.50 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, TEN HOEDT ROB, who serves as the EVP and Pres. Global Regions of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $81.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,015 and left with 43,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDT now has a Market Capitalization of 119.82B and an Enterprise Value of 136.81B. As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $106.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDT has traded an average of 5.89M shares per day and 5.95M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.70M, compared to 7.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDT is 2.72, from 2.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.2, with 30 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.38B to a low estimate of $8.2B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $8.09B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.67B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.46B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.69B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.6B and the low estimate is $31.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.