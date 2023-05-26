Is this a Prime Time To acquire International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock

In the latest session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) closed at $24.64 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $24.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1691981 shares were traded. IGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Game Technology PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 10.58B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IGT has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 199.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 46.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IGT is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $992M. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.