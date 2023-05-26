It’s a good day to be an Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shareholder

The closing price of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) was $13.29 for the day, down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $13.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555799 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BALY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Standard General L.P. sold 475,000 shares for $22.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,736,805 led to the insider holds 10,589,849 shares of the business.

CRISAFULLI MARC A sold 20,363 shares of BALY for $447,986 on Jul 27. The EVP Government Relations now owns 40,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALY now has a Market Capitalization of 684.44M and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALY has reached a high of $28.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.60.

Shares Statistics:

BALY traded an average of 313.36K shares per day over the past three months and 399.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.45M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BALY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.47 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $631.39M to a low estimate of $594M. As of the current estimate, Bally’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.5M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.94M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.