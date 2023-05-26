It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock

The price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed at $14.74 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $15.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563317 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Hunsaker Craig E sold 58,238 shares for $15.29 per share. The transaction valued at 890,459 led to the insider holds 1,227,456 shares of the business.

Pritzker Jennifer N. bought 2,400 shares of ATEC for $37,368 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 55,600 shares after completing the transaction at $15.57 per share. On May 10, another insider, Pritzker Jennifer N., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,420 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $17.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATEC traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.73M, compared to 6.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $109.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.3M to a low estimate of $106.19M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.15M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.61M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.87M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566.07M and the low estimate is $524.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.