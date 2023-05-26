It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) stock

The price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) closed at $25.72 in the last session, down -0.08% from day before closing price of $25.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2305282 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 21.35B and an Enterprise Value of 26.54B. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $33.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MT traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 859.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.16M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 3.35M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MT is 0.22, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.30% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has AT&T Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $69.61, with high estimates of $146.16 and low estimates of $12.73.

