Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) was $19.67 for the day, down -5.07% from the previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9331166 shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kingsbury Thomas bought 92,500 shares for $21.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,018,350 led to the insider holds 228,993 shares of the business.

SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares of KSS for $99,967 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 46,937 shares after completing the transaction at $29.29 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, PRISING JONAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 296,694 and bolstered with 60,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 9.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $47.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.18.

Shares Statistics:

KSS traded an average of 5.15M shares per day over the past three months and 7.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.52M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of May 14, 2023 were 21.19M with a Short Ratio of 21.19M, compared to 20.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.14% and a Short% of Float of 21.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, KSS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.76B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Kohl’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.16B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $16.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.