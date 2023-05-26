Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $13.10 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720258 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 4,637 shares for $14.11 per share. The transaction valued at 65,430 led to the insider holds 33,167 shares of the business.

Mendoza Marie sold 1,447 shares of KTOS for $20,258 on May 17. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 41,297 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On May 04, another insider, Mendoza Marie, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 7,211 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,954 and left with 42,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTOS traded on average about 799.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

