LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Stock Closes down -2.16% on Thursday Trading

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed the day trading at $2.26 down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565308 shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LX now has a Market Capitalization of 472.04M and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2496.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LX traded about 481.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LX traded about 403.64k shares per day. A total of 172.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.44M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of May 14, 2023 were 945.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 846.95k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 309.10% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.