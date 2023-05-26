Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Stock Price Peaks at $82.25 During Trading

The closing price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) was $81.69 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $82.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411224 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Rowles Michael sold 100,000 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,800,000 led to the insider holds 157,786 shares of the business.

Iovine Jimmy bought 13,740 shares of LYV for $1,006,867 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 13,740 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $74.41 each. As a result, the insider received 5,804,024 and left with 3,799,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 17.89B and an Enterprise Value of 19.30B. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $99.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.49.

Shares Statistics:

LYV traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 12.09M, compared to 11.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.39B to a low estimate of $4.54B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.43B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.53B, an increase of 28.20% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.98B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.92B and the low estimate is $19.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.