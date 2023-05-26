LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $23.64

As of close of business last night, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.64, down -11.73% from its previous closing price of $26.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289545 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RAMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 467,400 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

JENSON WARREN sold 10,000 shares of RAMP for $231,300 on Mar 06. The PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L now owns 238,605 shares after completing the transaction at $23.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 6,415 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 168,714 and left with 102,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $30.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RAMP traded 528.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $146.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.35M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.24M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.42M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596.58M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $720.37M and the low estimate is $656.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.