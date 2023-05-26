Macy’s Inc. (M) Shares Decline by -7.51% to Close at $14.04

The closing price of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) was $14.04 for the day, down -7.51% from the previous closing price of $15.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18847595 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of M’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 9.56B. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.40.

Shares Statistics:

M traded an average of 11.19M shares per day over the past three months and 13.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.74M with a Short Ratio of 20.97M, compared to 18.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.77B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.38B, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.63B and the low estimate is $21.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.