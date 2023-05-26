Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Marriott International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $171.66, up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $168.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569940 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 76.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 73.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Roe Peggy Fang sold 1,500 shares for $179.10 per share. The transaction valued at 268,650 led to the insider holds 19,685 shares of the business.

Pinto Drew sold 700 shares of MAR for $123,725 on May 08. The EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology now owns 4,734 shares after completing the transaction at $176.75 per share. On May 05, another insider, Capuano Anthony, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,159 shares for $176.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,849,316 and left with 157,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAR now has a Market Capitalization of 53.54B and an Enterprise Value of 64.66B. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 381.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $183.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAR traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 309.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of May 14, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, MAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.36. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.06 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.59B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.34B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.77B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.49B and the low estimate is $23.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.