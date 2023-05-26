Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $173.22

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed the day trading at $173.22 up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $173.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2095456 shares were traded. MMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,500 shares for $179.72 per share. The transaction valued at 988,460 led to the insider holds 64,616 shares of the business.

FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,500 shares of MMC for $986,596 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 70,116 shares after completing the transaction at $179.38 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Klisura Dean Michael, who serves as the President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of the company, sold 3,140 shares for $165.22 each. As a result, the insider received 518,791 and left with 20,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMC now has a Market Capitalization of 88.90B and an Enterprise Value of 102.88B. As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $182.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMC traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMC traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 495.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 490.05M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

MMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 2.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $7.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.63. EPS for the following year is $8.44, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.88 and $8.04.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.82B to a low estimate of $5.61B. As of the current estimate, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.38B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.16B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.94B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.72B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.9B and the low estimate is $22.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.