MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.53

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed the day trading at $10.27 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $10.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142010 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $14.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFA traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFA traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 101.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

MFA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.15.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $54.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.1M to a low estimate of $50.12M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.58M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.15M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.58M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.4M and the low estimate is $146.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.