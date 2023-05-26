MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stocks Hit Low of $14.73 Before Closing at $14.90

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745531 shares were traded. MTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 115,480 led to the insider holds 8,821 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.54B. As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $15.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTG has traded an average of 2.86M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 290.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.32M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.01% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of May 14, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 12.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTG is 0.40, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.