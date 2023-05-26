MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stocks Hit Low of $39.80 Before Closing at $39.96

In the latest session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $39.96 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $39.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4173579 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MGM Resorts International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HERMAN ALEXIS sold 2,350 shares for $42.63 per share. The transaction valued at 100,192 led to the insider holds 14,797 shares of the business.

SANDERS COREY IAN sold 50,000 shares of MGM for $2,220,985 on Apr 03. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 161,632 shares after completing the transaction at $44.42 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Mckinney-James Rose, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,870 shares for $43.23 each. As a result, the insider received 124,070 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.80B and an Enterprise Value of 43.32B. As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGM has traded an average of 4.45M shares per day and 4.25M over the past ten days. A total of 374.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 8.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MGM is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.13B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.63B and the low estimate is $14.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.