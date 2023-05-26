Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.89

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) closed the day trading at $2.89 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594119 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFG now has a Market Capitalization of 38.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6785.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFG traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFG traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of May 14, 2023 were 422.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 291.14k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

MFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.19, up from 85.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,920.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.6B and the low estimate is $17.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.