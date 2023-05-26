Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) was $282.00 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $283.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918541 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $284.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when WINKLER JASON J sold 2,000 shares for $298.01 per share. The transaction valued at 596,020 led to the insider holds 6,963 shares of the business.

DUNNING KAREN E sold 3,024 shares of MSI for $891,708 on May 18. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 1,233 shares after completing the transaction at $294.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, WINKLER JASON J, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,665 shares for $294.09 each. As a result, the insider received 489,667 and left with 6,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 47.15B and an Enterprise Value of 52.65B. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 201.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $299.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 260.62.

Shares Statistics:

MSI traded an average of 690.90K shares per day over the past three months and 669.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.34, MSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $12.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $11.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.74B and the low estimate is $10.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.