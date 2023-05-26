N-able Inc. (NABL) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) closed at $14.13 down -7.22% from its previous closing price of $15.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852472 shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of N-able Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when O’Brien Tim James sold 7,500 shares for $14.08 per share. The transaction valued at 105,600 led to the insider holds 523,735 shares of the business.

O’Brien Tim James sold 18,786 shares of NABL for $258,308 on Mar 29. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 531,235 shares after completing the transaction at $13.75 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Colletti Frank, who serves as the Exec VP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 26,316 shares for $11.59 each. As a result, the insider received 305,002 and left with 385,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NABL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. As of this moment, N-able’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 170.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $15.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NABL has traded an average of 721.48K shares per day and 486.76k over the past ten days. A total of 181.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.58M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.75% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103M to a low estimate of $102.6M. As of the current estimate, N-able Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.63M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.01M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.77M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468M and the low estimate is $452.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.