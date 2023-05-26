Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $53.18

As of close of business last night, Nasdaq Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.18, down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $53.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2228778 shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NDAQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Smith Bryan Everard sold 5,000 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 262,550 led to the insider holds 48,083 shares of the business.

Smith Bryan Everard sold 3,000 shares of NDAQ for $168,510 on Feb 28. The Executive Vice President now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $56.17 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Smith Bryan Everard, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $57.06 each. As a result, the insider received 342,360 and left with 56,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDAQ now has a Market Capitalization of 28.05B and an Enterprise Value of 33.03B. As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NDAQ traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 489.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of May 14, 2023 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 5.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, NDAQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $917.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $931M to a low estimate of $892.74M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.23M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $893.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.