New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)’s EPS estimates by 4 analysts

As of close of business last night, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.30, down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $9.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558308 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NYMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYMT now has a Market Capitalization of 889.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NYMT traded 722.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.08M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 3.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, NYMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.30.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $26.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.5M to a low estimate of $21.6M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.13M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.84M, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.97M, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.1M and the low estimate is $94.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.