Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Stocks Hit Low of $5.51 Before Closing at $5.69

In the latest session, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed at $5.69 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959445 shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newmark Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995,709 led to the insider holds 8,348,434 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $11.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NMRK has traded an average of 978.53K shares per day and 949.05k over the past ten days. A total of 172.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NMRK is 0.12, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $569.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $606.59M to a low estimate of $530.2M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.35M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $643.43M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $673M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.